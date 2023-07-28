AP govt. shuffles IAS officials in the state

The state government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders for the transfer of several IAS officers in the state. In addition to the IAS officers, joint collectors and officers in other key departments have also been transferred.

A total of seven IAS officers have been transferred across various departments. The government has appointed Srivas Nupur Ajay Kumar as the Joint Collector of Konaseema District, Gandham Chandrudu has been appointed as the Director of Horticulture and Sericulture, while Dhyan Chandra has been appointed as the Additional Director of Village Ward Secretariat.