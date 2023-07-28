Live
- Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’
- Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
- FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house
- Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
- Emmy awards gets postponed!
- AP govt. shuffles IAS officials in the state
- Actor Sahil Salathiagets body-painted to reveal the naked truth
- Dulquer Salmaan- Venky Atluri’s movie is titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’
- World Hepatitis Day
- It doesn’t get better than Ritu Kumar at FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week
Just In
Highlights
The state government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders for the transfer of several IAS officers in the state.
The state government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders for the transfer of several IAS officers in the state. In addition to the IAS officers, joint collectors and officers in other key departments have also been transferred.
A total of seven IAS officers have been transferred across various departments. The government has appointed Srivas Nupur Ajay Kumar as the Joint Collector of Konaseema District, Gandham Chandrudu has been appointed as the Director of Horticulture and Sericulture, while Dhyan Chandra has been appointed as the Additional Director of Village Ward Secretariat.
