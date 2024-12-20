  • Menu
AP govt. signs MoU for new innovation university

AP govt. signs MoU for new innovation university
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the establishment of a prestigious new innovation university, marking a significant development in the state's educational landscape

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the establishment of a prestigious new innovation university, marking a significant development in the state's educational landscape. An agreement has been signed with Physics Wala, a renowned educational organisation, to spearhead the initiative. Additionally, another agreement has been reached with the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) to enhance the modernisation of higher education.

These agreements were formalised in the presence of Education Minister Nara Lokesh at the Secretariat. The government emphasised that the primary aim of these partnerships is to offer world-class educational opportunities to the region's youth, fostering an environment for innovation and academic excellence.

