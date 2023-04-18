AP govt. signs MoU with ECHO India for free training on medical services

The Special Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department disclosed that the government has entered into an MoU with ECHO India. He said that better treatment will be provided to the patients through the ECHO Project and opined that this organisation provides training to medical staff on various medical programs.



He said that to make the family doctor concept a success, the medical staff will be trained and a training program will be conducted once in six months. He said that there will be training in how to provide medical services to pregnant women, lactating mothers, BP, sugar and cancer patients.



Krishna Babu said that AP government will not have any financial burden by this MoU as the organisation has come forward to provide training completely free of charge. "We feel that continuous training is very useful in the field of health care and going to start five medical colleges this year," he said adding that permissions have already been received for Vizianagaram College.

