AP govt. to allot land for memorial of Krishnam Raju

Andhra Pradesh government has taken a key decision in honor of rebel star Krishnam Raju. The government has decided to grant two acres of land for the establishment of his memorial. To this extent, the Ministers who attended Krishna Raju's memorial service held today in Mogalthur officially announced this matter.



Tourism Minister RK Roja along with Ministers Karumuri, Chelloboina Venugopalakrishna and Government Chief Whip Prasada Raju attended the memorial service organized at Krishna Raju's residence in Mogaltur, West Godavari district on behalf of the AP government. On this occasion, all the ministers expressed their condolences along with the family members of Krishna Raju.

Minister Roja said that his fans were shocked by the death of Krishna Raju, who had excelled in the fields of cinema and politics, and his death was a great loss for those fields. She announced that on behalf of the state tourism department, two acres of land will be allocated for the establishment of 'Smriti Vanam' in Mogalthur coastal area in his name. It has been revealed that the AP government will cooperate in the establishment of Krishnam Raju's Smriti Vanam' and allot two acres of land and the same has been conveyed to the family members of the legend.