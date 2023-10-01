AP govt. to conduct Formative Assessment exams in schools from October 3

The Department of School Education has announced that Formative Assessment (FA)-2 exams will be held from the 3rd to the 6th of this month in all schools across the state. The exams will cover the syllabus prescribed for students in classes 6 to 10 in both primary and high schools. The exams will be conducted using a common question paper in the traditional manner. The question papers will be sent to the Mandal Education Officers and Principals on the day of the examination.



Instructions have been issued to the Mandal Education Officers to provide the question papers to the Headmasters of respective schools one hour before the exam starts. Students in classes 9 and 10 will have exams in both the morning and afternoon sessions. Students in classes 6, 7, and 8 will only have exams in the afternoon. Students in classes 1 to 5 will have one test in the morning and one in the afternoon.



After the exams, the education department has directed the evaluation of answer sheets and the provision of results to students by October 10. Additionally, the marks should be entered into the online portal. It is recommended to hold a meeting with parents on October 10 to inform them about their child's progress. On this occasion, the Education Department has announced that Dussehra holidays will be observed in all schools across the state from October 14 to 24, following the examinations.