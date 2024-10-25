AP govt. To Launch Free Gas Cylinder Scheme, to start bookings on October 29

In a significant announcement, Minister Nadendla Manohar unveiled the state’s new initiative to provide three free gas cylinders to women in Andhra Pradesh, an integral part of the government’s Super Six welfare schemes. Speaking to the media on Friday, the Minister outlined the government’s commitment to implementing the scheme promptly and without imposing a financial burden on the state.

The cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has granted approval for the ambitious plan aimed at uplifting the culinary standards and domestic management for women across the state. Minister Manohar emphasized that discussions with oil companies have already taken place, ensuring that the necessary arrangements are in place for the efficient rollout of this program.

According to the Minister, the government has conducted extensive studies to facilitate gas connections for approximately 55 lakh families in Andhra Pradesh. Eligible applicants must possess a valid LPG connection, a white ration card, and an Aadhaar card to qualify for the free cylinders.

Bookings will commence at 10 AM on October 29, with the distribution ceremony scheduled for October 30, where Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will officially launch the scheme. Confirmed bookings will trigger an SMS notification for participants, and deliveries are expected to be completed within 24 to 48 hours, following coordination with three leading oil companies.

In terms of financial logistics, Minister Manohar disclosed that Rs. 894.92 crores will be transferred to the oil companies on October 29. The state government plans to implement a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for subsequent cylinders, similar to the government’s central scheme. Preliminary estimates suggest the total expenditure for this initiative could reach Rs. 2,674 crores.

For those who encounter challenges in receiving their gas cylinders or have inquiries about the scheme, a toll-free number (1967) has been provided for assistance. This initiative demonstrates the Andhra Pradesh government’s proactive approach to meeting the needs and aspirations of its citizens, particularly women, who play a crucial role in household management.