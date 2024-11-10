AP govt. to organise Collectors Conference on November 24 and 25

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to organize a significant Collectors Conference on the 24th and 25th of this month, just after the conclusion of the legislative sessions. This marks an important step in the government's initiative to enhance coordination and report on the progress of decisions made during the inaugural Collectors' meeting held earlier.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has issued directives to the Collectors, urging them to compile comprehensive reports detailing the advancements made in the last four months, categorized by department. This approach aims to ensure accountability and track the implementation of government policies.

During the first Collectors' Conference, which took place after the formation of the coalition government, Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the importance of aligning with the needs of the underprivileged. "Stay away from the mirror of authority and be close to the poor," he advised the Collectors, MLAs, and ministers, reiterating that this forms the foundation of the government’s objectives. He encouraged innovative thinking and hard work among the officials, promising to review their performance periodically.

In preparation for the upcoming legislative activities, the Legislative Assembly sessions will commence on the 11th of this month. These sessions will also include a meeting of the Legislative Council at 10 AM on the same day, as per orders issued by Governor Abdul Nazir. The government plans to introduce the annual budget for 2024-25 on the first day of the Assembly, marking an essential step as the current Oton account budget is set to expire at the end of this month.

The Assembly Affairs Advisory Council (BAC), led by Speaker Ayannapatra, is expected to determine the duration of the sessions, with sources suggesting they may last for 11 days. The attendance of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP), with 11 MLAs in attendance, remains to be seen as the legislative proceedings unfold.