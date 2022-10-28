AP govt. to provide compassionate appointments in Village and ward secretaries

The Andhra Pradesh state government has taken a decision to provide compassionate appointments to the families of village and ward secretariat employees who died in the line of duty during probation. Special Chief Secretary of Village and Ward Secretariat Department Ajay Jain issued an order on Thursday allowing compassionate appointments to provide employment to one of those families.



It was said in the order that the government has taken a decision to this extent on the request of many trade unions. It is stated that compassionate appointments will be made based on the vacant posts in the village and ward secretariats. It has been clarified that the Collectors and officials of the concerned departments should take action accordingly.

The representatives of the village and ward secretariat employees unions thanked CM YS Jagan for allowing compassionate appointments to the families of the employees of the village and ward secretariats who died during probation.