AP govt. to start Ragi java for school kids under Jagananna Gorumudda today

It is known that the AP government has brought the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme with the aim of providing nutritious food to school going children. As part of this scheme, the YS Jagan government is providing nutritious, better, tasty and quality food every day. Meanwhile, another nutrition item will be provided in this menu.



Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the program of providing Ragi java to 37,63,698 students in 44,392 government and aided schools on Tuesday. This program, which is being undertaken with an additional cost of Rs. 86 crores, will be started from the CM's camp office at 11 am. The AP government has made radical changes in the mid-day meal scheme and is providing nutritious food to children in the name of Jagananna Gorumudda.



The newly added Ragi java will be served three days a week and Chikki will be given in remaining three days. As part of Jagananna Gorumudda, 15 varieties will be given in a week, for five days - egg, 3 days of chickpeas and 3 days of Ragijava. AP government spends Rs.1824 crores per year on the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme and with introduction of Ragi java at Rs. 86 crore, the budget has reached Rs.1910 crores.