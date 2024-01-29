AP govt. transfers 21 IAS officers

The state government of Andhra Pradesh has recently transferred 21 IAS officers. The orders for the transfers were issued by AP CS Jawahar Reddy on Sunday. These transfers have garnered attention and become a topic of discussion as elections are approaching. Here is the list of the transferred IAS officers:

- Manjeer Jilani: Srikakulam District Collector

- Lakshmisha: Tirupati District Collector

- K. Srinivasulu: Nandyala District Collector

- Abhishakt Kishore: Collector of Annamaya District

- BR Ambedkar: Manyam Joint Collector of Parvathipuram District

- Ronanki Gopalakrishna: Joint Collector of Prakasam District

- Praveen Aditya: Joint Collector of Kakinada District

- Kollabattula Karthik: Joint Collector of Vizianagaram District

- Bhavana: Joint Collector of Alluri District

- Adarsh Rajendran: Nellore District Joint Collector

- Mayur Ashok: Joint Collector of Visakha District

- Venkataramana Reddy: Housing Corporation MD

- Balaji Rao: Municipal Department Commissioner

- Haritha: APUPIDC MD

- Illakia: Polavaram Project Administrator

- Govinda Rao: Additional Director of Survey Settlement

- Tamim Ansaria: Commissioner of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation

- Ronanki Kurmanath: Disaster Management Director

- Viswanathan: GVMC Additional Commissioner

- Rekha Rani: Departmental Secretary of Public Sector Enterprises

These transfers mark significant changes in the administrative setup of the respective districts and departments