AP govt. transfers 23 Municipal Commissioners across the state

In a significant administrative move, Municipal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal has ordered the transfer of 23 municipal commissioners across Andhra Pradesh. This decision marks a substantial reshuffle within the state's municipal governance structure, aimed at enhancing efficiency and responsiveness in local administration.

According to the orders, here are the officials transferred

1. Sri P.Bhavani Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Special Grade, waiting for posting, is posted as Municipal Commissioner, YSR Tadigadapa Municipality, on his own pay, vice Sri M.Venkateswara Rao, DLDO working as Municipal Commissioner, on deputation basis, is transferred and he is repatriated to his parent department i.e., PR&RD Department.

2. Sri D.Kiran Kumar, Sanitary Inspector, YSR Tadigadapa Municipality is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, YSR Tadigadapa, on his own pay, vice Sri G.Mallikarjuna Rao, Deputy Director, Adult Education working as Assistant Commissioner, on deputation basis is transferred and he is repatriated to his parent department i.e., School Education Department.

3. Sri D.Chandra Sekhar, Regional Director-cum-Appellate Commissioner of Municipal Administration waiting for posting is posted as Additional Commissioner, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Vijayawada on his own pay, vice Smt V.Satyavathi, District Audit Officer working as Additional Commissioner, VMC on deputation basis, is transferred and she is repatriated to her parent department i.e., State Audit Department.

4. Sri N.Rama Rao, Sanitary Inspector, Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Palasa Kasibugga, on his own pay, in the existing vacancy.

5. Sri M.Manjunatha Goud, Manager, Nandikotkur Municipality, is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Puttur, on his own pay, vice Sri K.L.N.Reddy, Superintendent working as Municipal Commissioner is transferred and he is repatriated to his original post i.e., Superintendent, Kurnool Municipal Corporation.

6. Sri G.V.Pallavi, Manager, Kadiri Municipality, is given full additional charge of the post of Municipal Commissioner, B.Kothakota Nagara Panchayat, in place of Sri P.R.Manohar, Manager, until further orders.

7. Sri P.V.Ramalingeswar, Municipal Commissioner who is under orders of transfer as Municipal Commissioner, Proddatur vide G.O.Rt.No.682, MA&UD(A) Department, Dated:30.08.2024, is re-posted as Additional Commissioner, Ananthapuramu Municipal Corporation, Ananthapuram on his own pay, in the existing vacancy.

8. Sri D.Hari Prasad, Sanitary Inspector, waiting for posting is posted as Sanitary Inspector, Adoni Municipality and he is given full additional charge to the post of Municipal Commissioner, Bethamcherla Nagara Panchayat.

9. Sri R.G.V.Krishna, Municipal Commissioner Grade-I, waiting for posting, is posted as Additional Commissioner, Kurnool Municipal Corporation, on his own pay in the existing vacancy.

10. Sri B.Uma Maheswara Rao, Revenue Officer, Gudivada Municipality is given full additional charge to the post of Municipal Commissioner, Alluru Nagara Panchayat, duly relieving Sri P.Phani Kumar, from full additional charge of the post of Municipal Commissioner, Alluru and he is repatriated to his original post i.e., Revenue Officer, Kavali Municipality.

11. Sri P.Ravi, Sanitary Inspector, Kakinada Municipal Corporation is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Mummidavaram, on his own pay, in the existing vacancy.

12. Sri K.Chinnaiah, Sanitary Inspector, Chittoor Municipal Corporation and working as Municipal Commissioner, Gurazala Nagara Panchayat, on full additional charge, is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Sullurpeta on his own pay, in the existing vacancy, duly relieving him from full additional charge of the post of Municipal Commissioner, Gurazala Nagara Panchayat.

13. Sri Prasad Goud, Superintendent, Kurnool Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Dhone, on his own pay, vice Sri S.Jayaram, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, GVMC working as Municipal Commissioner, Dhone is transferred and he is repatriated to his original post i.e., Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, GVMC, Visakhapatnam.

14. Sri M.Srinivasa Reddy, Sanitary Inspector, Addanki Municipality is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Mydukur, on his own pay, in the existing vacancy.

15. Sri K.Venkatarami Reddy, Superintendent, Kadapa Municipal Corporation and working as Municipal Commissioner, Kamalapuram Municipality on full additional charge, is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Jammalamadugu, on his own pay, vice Sri N.Pramod Kumar, DPO working as Municipal Commissioner, is transferred and he is directed to report before the DMA, AP, for further posting and, duly relieving Sri K.Venkatarami Reddy from full additional charge of the post of Municipal Commissioner, Kamalapuram Municipality.

16. Kum D.Pavani, Municipal Commissioner working as Administrative Officer, Rajahmahendravaram Urban Development Authority, is given full additional charge to the post of Municipal Commissioner, Chintalapudi Nagara Panchayat until further orders.

17. Sri D.Ravindra, Municipal Commissioner Grade-I, waiting for posting, is posted as Municipal Commissioner, Addanki, on his own pay, vice Sri M.Satyanarayana, Sanitary Inspector working as Municipal Commissioner, Addanki transferred.

18. Sri M.Jaswantha Rao, Municipal Commissioner, Selection Grade, waiting for posting is posted as Municipal Commissioner, Narasaraopeta, on his own pay, vice Sri C.Ravichandra Reddy, DAO(W) working as Municipal Commissioner, on deputation basis, is transferred and he is repatriated to his parent department i.e., Works & Accounts Department.

19. Sri C.Obulesu, Regional Director-cum-Appellate Commissioner of Municipal Administration waiting for posting, is posted as Additional Commissioner, Guntur Municipal Corporation, on his own pay, in the existing vacancy.

20. Sri M.Satyanarayana, Sanitary Inspector working as Municipal Commissioner, Addanki, is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Yeleswaram , on his own pay, in the existing vacancy.

21. Sri. B. Venu Babu, Superintendent, Guntur Municipal Corporation is transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Macherla on his own pay in the existing vacancy.

22. In partial modifications to the orders issued vide G.O.Rt.No.682, MA & UD (A) Deptt., Dated: 30.08.2024 Sri. G. Raghunatha Reddy, who was directed to report before the DMA, AP for further posting, is retained as Municipal Commissioner, Proddatur.

23. In partial modifications to the orders issued vide G.O.Rt.No.682, MA & UD (A) Deptt., Dated: 30.08.2024 Sri P.Murali Krishna Goud, Vice Chairman, Ananthapuramu Hindupuramu Urban Development Authority, Ananthapuramu who was transferred and posted as Additional Director, O/o DMA, AP, Vaddeswaram, against the leave vacancy caused due to earned leave of Smt. K.Siva Parvathi, Additional Director, O/o DMA, AP, Vaddeswaram, is now posted in place of Smt. K. Siva Parvathi, ADMA. Further, Smt. K. Siva Parvathi, ADMA is directed to report before the DMA, AP for further posting on return from leave.