AP govt. withdraws GO of appointing women ward secretaries as police constables

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken another crucial decision. The public prosecutor told the high court that the government is withdrawing GO No. 59, which had been issued earlier, appointing women secretaries as women police. The government has brought to the notice of the Government during the hearing of the cases filed against GO 59.

In this case, it is said that the dress code has been withdrawn. The government is working on how to utilise the services of women police. He told the court that he would file an affidavit with full details on this. The High Court adjourned the case for next week.

It is known that the AP government had earlier issued GO No. 59 transforming village secretaries into women constables. Several petitions have been filed in the High Court challenging this GO. Counsel Narra Srinivas appeared for the petitioners. He objected to the village secretaries being made constables and given police uniforms. The public prosecutor told the court that the government was considering to withdraw the GO and use their services. The High Court directed the government to file an affidavit with full details.