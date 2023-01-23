AP govt.extends SC ST Sub Plan for ten years, issues ordinance

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a key decision by extending the deadline of the SC and ST Sub Plan Act. To this extent, the state government issued an ordinance on Sunday extending the deadline of SC and ST sub plan by another 10 years as the current SC and ST Sub Plan Act will expire on 23rd of this month. SCs and STs appealed to the government to extend the deadline of the sub-plan.



The ordinance related to the extension of the sub-plan will be published in the state government gazette in English, Telugu and Urdu languages. Through the sub-plan, allocation of funds to SCs and STs, utilization of funds and necessary planning can be made.



CPM State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, State President of Anti-Caste Discrimination Society (KVPS) O. Nallappa, State General Secretary Andra Malyadri, Chairperson of Center for Dalit Studies (Hyderabad) Mallepalli Lakshmaiah, National President of Dalit Bahujan Front Korivi Vinay Kumar, APST Commission Member Vaditya Shankar Naik thanked government in separate statements.