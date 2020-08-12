AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment to begin from September 20, says Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment: Minister PeddiReddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the recruitment process for the secretariat jobs will start from September 20. A high-level review meeting on the recruitment of village and ward secretariat employees was held at the panchayat minister's office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy said that the recruitment process for the secretariat will start from September 20 and will be held for a week. About 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exams. About 4.5 lakh people are said to be writing the tests on the first day. It was revealed that about 3 to 5 thousand test centers will be set up.

Authorities were instructed to take care to write the tests following the physical distance in the covid background. Authorities have been advised to focus on filling up the vacant posts of Animal Husbandry Assistant. Officials were told to conduct the examinations in a highly transparent manner. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Commissioner Girija Shankar, APPSC, Municipal, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry officials were present on the occasion.