AP has rich natural resources, need to inform the world on same, says Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath stated that the government has a responsibility to inform the outside world about the natural resources of Andhra Pradesh. He said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's brand was seen in the Visakha Investment Conference and the whole country is discussing about the Vizag Conference.



He spoke to the media on Monday and said that 352 MoUs related to investments of Rs. 13 lakh crores have been made, which will create more than six lakh jobs. He said that the government has the responsibility to inform the world about the natural resources of the state. He said that it is a good development that three key corridors in the country pass through AP.



"It is fortunate that the city of Visakhapatnam, which has abundant resources in India, is located in AP. About 40,000 acres of land has been prepared for industries with dispute-free space, continuous electricity, water supply, which industrialists want, are available in AP. Permissions from 23 government departments will be provided to industries through a single window in just 21 days," Minister Amarnath said that if certain aspects are given priority in some states, then in AP there is an ideal situation for investment in 14 sectors.

He said that Rs 35,000 crore deals have been made in the IT sector and investments are being made in Vizag and Sri City in Tirupati. Minister Amarnath said that agreements have been made as per the provision to provide industries and employment opportunities at the appointed time.