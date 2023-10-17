  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP HC adjourns Naidu's bail plea, ACB court asks CID's counter in health report petition

Andhra Pradesh High Court
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition in the Skill Development case to Thursday

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition in the Skill Development case to Thursday after the lawyers representing Naidu sought some time. The Court will now hear the arguments on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Vijayawada ACB court, which responded to the petition filed by Naidu's lawyers seeking health report has directed the CID to file the counter and the hearing is likely to take place in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the SLP petition is scheduled to be heard in the afternoon along with the bail petition in Fibernet case as well. The arguments were held in several occasions on the case and the final arguments will be heard today and decision on the SLP petition is likely today. Senior Lawyers Harish Salve and Siddharth Luthra are representing Chandrababu Naidu while lawyer justice Mukul Rohatgi is arguing on behalf of the government.

The arguments were mainly focused on the section 17 A. It remains to be seen whether Naidu gets relief in the apex court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X