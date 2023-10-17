AP HC adjourns Naidu's bail plea, ACB court asks CID's counter in health report petition

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition in the Skill Development case to Thursday after the lawyers representing Naidu sought some time. The Court will now hear the arguments on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Vijayawada ACB court, which responded to the petition filed by Naidu's lawyers seeking health report has directed the CID to file the counter and the hearing is likely to take place in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the SLP petition is scheduled to be heard in the afternoon along with the bail petition in Fibernet case as well. The arguments were held in several occasions on the case and the final arguments will be heard today and decision on the SLP petition is likely today. Senior Lawyers Harish Salve and Siddharth Luthra are representing Chandrababu Naidu while lawyer justice Mukul Rohatgi is arguing on behalf of the government.

The arguments were mainly focused on the section 17 A. It remains to be seen whether Naidu gets relief in the apex court.