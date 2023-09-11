AP HC Judge V Sujatha hurt in road mishap

AP High Court Judge V Sujatha was seriously injured in a road accident in Suryapet district. As a result, the Judge was rushed to a local private hospital for treatment.



In the rain, the car she was traveling in lost control and overturned near Hordula Tirumalagiri, Chivvela mandal. The Judge was seriously injured in the accident.

After getting the information, Telangana State Minister Jagadish Reddy took her to Hyderabad in his convoy for better treatment. In this order, the police have taken care to ensure that the convoy is not obstructed along the National Highway.