AP Health Minister Satyakumar Meets Union Ministers to Discuss State Development

During his visit to Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satyakumar met with several Union Ministers to discuss various state development issues. On the second day of his visit, Satyakumar met with Textile Minister Giriraj Singh, Forest Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

One of the key discussions during the meetings was the promotion of handloom textile products in the state. Satyakumar appealed to Giriraj Singh to help increase handloom production and shared plans to establish a silk park in Dharmavaram and a textile park in Mangalagiri. The Union Minister responded positively and assured support for the initiatives.

Satyakumar also raised concerns about environmental violations and the deteriorating condition of roads in the state over the past five years. He urged Bhupendra Yadav to take action against violations in Visakhapatnam and ensure timely environmental clearances for key projects, including those in Amaravati.

Additionally, Satyakumar sought Nitin Gadkari's cooperation for the development of national highways connecting Amaravati and requested funds for state highways connected to national highways. The Union Minister agreed to examine the issues and expressed his support for the development projects.

In meetings with party leaders, Satyakumar discussed the political situation in the state, government performance, welfare programs, and guarantee implementation. Overall, the discussions with Union Ministers and party leaders focused on addressing key development challenges in Andhra Pradesh.