AP: Heat wave conditions to prevail in State

VIJAYAWADA: Heat wave conditions will prevail in 27 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and 32 mandals on Tuesday, a State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) official said.

As many as seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district experienced the heat wave conditions on Monday followed by six each in Kakinada and Parvatipuram Manyam districts. Five mandals in Anakapalli district, two in East Godavari district and one in Eluru district also experienced similar conditions. In a statement, APSDMA Director B R Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the heat wave conditions.