AP High Court Adjourns Hearing on Bail Petition of Former MP Nandigam Suresh

The Andhra Pradesh High Court held a hearing on Thursday regarding the bail petition filed by former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh. Arguments from Suresh's legal counsel have concluded, while the police's counsel requested additional time to present their case. As a result, the court has adjourned further proceedings until Friday.

Nandigam Suresh is currently in Guntur Jail, having been arrested in connection with the murder of Mariamma from Velagapudi in Tullur. Reports indicate that the Tullur police previously detained Suresh for two days, during which he reportedly did not cooperate or provide information during the investigation.

In light of the ongoing legal proceedings, Suresh has sought bail from the High Court, aiming to secure his release while facing the charges against him. The court's decision on the bail petition will be awaited following the continued hearings scheduled for tomorrow.