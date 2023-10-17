AP High Court adjourns YS Jagan's petition in Kodi Kathi case for six weeks

The Kodi Katthi case has taken another turn as the Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the trial of the case in the Visakhapatnam NIA court. The interim order has put a halt to the trial for a period of 8 weeks. Additionally, the hearing in the High Court on the petition filed by CM YS Jagan in the Kodi katti case has been postponed for six weeks. It is worth noting that Jagan had filed a petition seeking a thorough investigation into the Kodi Kathi case.

Prior to the 2019 elections, CM Jagan approached the NIA court regarding the knife attack on him at the Visakha airport. After a petition was filed for a thorough investigation, Chief Minister YS Jagan filed a petition in the High Court challenging the decision of the NIA court after the initial petition was dismissed on July 25.

The petition primarily highlighted that the NIA had filed the charge sheet without considering all the factors in the case. It also mentioned that the accused, Srinivasa Rao, had a criminal record, yet he was employed as the canteen manager at the airport without due attention to this. The petition sought a more comprehensive investigation to uncover any conspiracy angles in the case.