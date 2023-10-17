Live
- Badshah: Eager to discover India's future rap icons with 'MTV Hustle 03'
- Bat genes may play vital role in beating Covid, cancer: Study
- Portal launched for first time voters in Lucknow
- NSEZ and IDEMIA India Foundation collaborate to enhance health and well-being for NSEZ workers
- Brazil's Rio Negro river registers lowest water level since 1902
- Daily Forex Rates (17-10-2023)
- AP High Court adjourns YS Jagan's petition in Kodi Kathi case for six weeks
- International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes
- Solar fencing of UP wildlife sanctuaries, process begins
- Seven in custody for stealing SIM cards, cables from BSNL's Sabarimala office
Just In
AP High Court adjourns YS Jagan's petition in Kodi Kathi case for six weeks
The Kodi Katthi case has taken another turn as the Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the trial of the case in the Visakhapatnam NIA court.
The Kodi Katthi case has taken another turn as the Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the trial of the case in the Visakhapatnam NIA court. The interim order has put a halt to the trial for a period of 8 weeks. Additionally, the hearing in the High Court on the petition filed by CM YS Jagan in the Kodi katti case has been postponed for six weeks. It is worth noting that Jagan had filed a petition seeking a thorough investigation into the Kodi Kathi case.
Prior to the 2019 elections, CM Jagan approached the NIA court regarding the knife attack on him at the Visakha airport. After a petition was filed for a thorough investigation, Chief Minister YS Jagan filed a petition in the High Court challenging the decision of the NIA court after the initial petition was dismissed on July 25.
The petition primarily highlighted that the NIA had filed the charge sheet without considering all the factors in the case. It also mentioned that the accused, Srinivasa Rao, had a criminal record, yet he was employed as the canteen manager at the airport without due attention to this. The petition sought a more comprehensive investigation to uncover any conspiracy angles in the case.