AP High Court cancels APPCB orders over closure of Zuari Cement company

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday has given a relief to the Zuari cements company by quashing the government orders of closing the company. The court asked the Zuari cements to implement the pollution control board instructions by the 31st of this month. The High Court clarified that the company could be run till then.



Earlier, on April 24, the Pollution Control Board ordered the closure of Zuari Cement. However, Zuari Cement has filed a petition in the High Court challenging these orders. The matter was heard in the High Court today.



The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has issued orders to shut down the Zuari cement industry located at Yerraguntla in Kadapa. Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board officials have issued notices to power department officials to immediately cut off power supply to the company. The PCB found that Zuari Cement was not taking precautions in terms of pollution.



It is in this backdrop, the company has challenged these orders in the High Court and got a relief to run the company untill further orders.

