AP High Court chief justice Prashant Kumar lays the foundation stone for a new building

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the additional building in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday. The Chief Justice of the High Court (CJ) Justice Prashant Kumar performed a bhumi puja. The event was attended by High Court judges, senior government officials, CRDA officials, government lawyers, and representatives of the Bar Association.

The decision to construct an additional building opposite the High Court was taken as the existing building was not adequate for the performance of court functions.

The additional building will be constructed with G + 5 capacity. The construction plan and other matters were explained by the superiors to others, including the Chief Justice of the High Court.