AP High Court clarifies on Unanimous polls in MPTC and ZPTC elections, says it can't be cancelled

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has once agai given a rude shock to the state election commission. The High Court on Tuesday held a hearing on a petition filed against the MPTC and ZPTC election unanimous results. The High Court clarified that the SEC did not have the power to investigate unanimous and struck down the SEC orders. The High Court directed the SEC to immediately formally declare the MPTC and ZPTC, which were unanimously elected to this extent. Orders were issued to give declaration to the selected candidates immediately.

In the past, 126 ZPTC and 2,406 MPTC seats were declared unanimous across the state. However, there have been several complaints against them across the state. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. Responding to these allegations, the SEC asked the court to conduct an inquiry. With the latest court ruling, the unanimous results will be carried forward.

The remaining 526 ZPTC seats and 7,287 MPTC seats will have to go to the polls as the court has given clear directions. With this, the line is clear for the MPTC ZPTC elections and we have to see what kind of decision the SEC will take in conducting the elections. The ruling party welcomes the latest court ruling as their argument seems to have won.