AP High Court gives green signal for Group 1 interviews

A case was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court today alleging irregularities in the valuation of Group-1 papers. The court hearing these petitions has directed to continue the Group-1 interviews, giving the green signal to appointments. APPSC lawyers pointed out to the court that the re-valuation was not in the groups services and made clear that there were no errors in the correction.



After hearing the arguments, the High Court ordered that the interviews could be conducted as per the schedule and asserted that the appointments should be subjected to the final judgment of the court. The concerned authorities were directed to keep the answer sheets and the list of marks of the petitioners before the court in a sealed cover.

The High Court has reserved judgment on cases filed alleging irregularities in the Group-1 main examination in the past. The petition stated that there were irregularities in the evaluation of the main examination answer papers and the question papers were prepared by a third party and asked to conduct the test again in this context. The court, which had earlier heard these cases, reserved judgment, suspending all further proceedings.