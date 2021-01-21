AP High Court gives green signal for Panchayat elections, cancels single judge verdict

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given the green signal for panchayat elections in the state. The division bench struck down the verdict given by the single judge. The High Court commented that both public health and elections are important and elections should be held without bothering anyone. The High Court directed the government to move ahead with the coordination of the state election commission and ordered to see that the election process would go smoothly without any trouble to anyone. The State Election Commission has approached the High Court on an interim order issued by a single judge suspending the election process. The Central and State Governments and the Election Commission have made the arguments.

The bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar concluded its hearing on the petition on Tuesday and reserved the verdict and announced on Thursday. On January 8, the SEC announced the election schedule for the panchayat elections. Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in four tranches from February 4. It has decided to release notifications from the 23rd of this month.

The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the high court challenging the SEC decision to which the single judge struck down the SEC orders on the 11th of this month. The election commissioner went on appeal and the arguments lasted for three days. Meanwhile, it seems likely that the AP government will approach the Supreme Court over the High Court verdict.