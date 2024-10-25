AP High Court Grants Temporary Relief to Allu Arjun in Election Conduct Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued a significant order providing interim protection to film actor Allu Arjun, refraining any action against him until November 6, 2023. This decision comes in light of a case registered against Allu Arjun and YSRCP candidate Shilpa Ravichandra Kishor Reddy, who are accused of violating election conduct during the recent assembly elections in Nandyal.

Allu Arjun campaigned on behalf of Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, leading to allegations that prompted the filing of an FIR against both individuals. In response to the charges, the actor and the candidate submitted a quashing petition to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 21, seeking to dismiss the FIR.

The High Court conducted a hearing regarding the petition today and stated that a final ruling would be delivered on November 6. This ruling will determine the future course of action regarding the case and the allegations made against Allu Arjun and Ravichandra Kishore Reddy. As the court proceedings unfold, both parties await the final decision with anticipation.