AP High Court hears petition on Anandaiah medicine, directs govt. to complete tests on it 

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday held a hearing on the Anandaiah medicine for the treatment of coronavirus. The government has told the high court that it is conducting tests on Anandaiah medicine and asserted that government will receive reports from labs on the 29th of this month.

Meanwhile, the court said that the people are waiting for Anandaiah medicine and directed to see that the reports should come as early as possible. It is knew that the centre has said that the Central Department of AYUSH will give permission if it is found that there are no problems with Anandaiah medicine.

The court has questioned centre that who should give permission for Anandaiah medicine? What is your opinion on the drug? The High Court directed the centre to inform the court.

Anandaiah's medicine in Krishnapatnam of Nellore district has got all the attention after a few people expressed that it works for treatment of coronavirus. However, the government has stopped the distribution and sent it for the approval.