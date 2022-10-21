AP High Court issues orders on Maha Padayatra, says only 600 farmers should participate

Andhra Pradesh High Court has given important directions on Amaravati Farmers Maha Padayatra after hearing the petition filed by the farmers alleging that the padayatra is being obstructed. The High Court ordered that only 600 people should participate in this yatra and directed that all those who support the padayatra should stand on both sides of the road and show their support. The High Court has issued orders that supporters should not walk together in the padayatra and said it was the responsibility of the police to ensure that the supporters did not walk together in the padayatra.

The police have been ordered to see that the march is peaceful. The court said it hear the interim petition filed by the government to cancel the permission for the padayatra, the petitions filed against MLAs and ministers on provocative statements.

Moreover, in the hearing held on Thursday, both sides submitted the details as the court asked them to put the details before the court as to what steps should be taken for the yatra to go on smoothly. The court after considering the arguments of both the sides and the details submitted by them gave the verdict. In the past, it has been suggested that only those vehicles allowed to participate in the padayatra should be allowed. The High Court now ordered that only four vehicles should be used for the padayatra.