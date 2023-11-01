Live
Just In
AP High Court posts hearing of petition on Naidu's bail conditions to afternoon
The High Court court has announced that the hearing on Naidu's bail conditions will be adjourned until this afternoon.
A hearing took place in the AP High Court regarding the bail conditions of TDP chief Chandrababu. However, the court has announced that the hearing will be adjourned until this afternoon. The CID (Crime Investigation Department) filed a supplementary petition on Tuesday, seeking to impose additional conditions in the bail order.
As a result, the High Court ordered Chandrababu not to hold rallies or speak to the media about the Skill case. The court also directed Chandrababu's lawyers to file a counter petition regarding the CID's request. The hearing on this matter was adjourned until noon.
In another case involving Chandrababu and Narayana, their quash petitions related to the Amaravati assigned lands case were scheduled for trial in the High Court. However, the court has postponed the trial until November 10. The CID has recently filed a petition in the High Court to reopen the case.