AP High Court posts Naidu's bail plea in Inner Ring Road case to Thursday

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, which heard the petition filed by Chandrababu seeking anticipatory bail in the Amaravati inner ring road alignment case filed by CID has adjourned the hearing to Thursday.
In the hearing held, Advocate Justice Harish Salve argued on behalf of Chandrababu. However, the court adjourned the hearing to September 21. More details on it are awaited.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court started hearing the quash petition filed by Naidu in the AP Skill Development case seeking cancellations cancellation of the remand report where Harish Salve is arguing on behalf of Naidu virtually. The CID has also filed the counter and arguments to take place verdict is likely in a while.
Following the High Court hearing on these petitions ACB court to take up the bail petition and Custody petition in the same case.