AP High Court rejects Raghurama Krishnnam Raju bail petition, to be produced in CID court

YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has received a jolt from Andhra Pradesh High Court. The High Court has rejected the bail petition Court made it clear that it could not interfere in the arrest. It advised the petitioner to move the lower court for bail and sated that it could not intervene in the case under the present circumstances.

It is learned that the AP CID on Friday arrested Narasapuram MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju for provoking tensions between social groups by insulting the government and those in government posts under the scheme. FIR 12/2021 was registered against him in this case with Raghurama Krishnam Raju as A1, TV5 as A2, ABN channel as A3. The case was registered on the basis of CID DIG Inquiry Report. The CID has filed charges against Raghurama in the FIR. Similarly, Raghurama made remarks to incite hatred against the government.



Meanwhile medical examinations for MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju have been completed under the auspices of CID. Authorities are expected to present him in CID court shortly.

