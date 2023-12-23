  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidu's bail plea in IRR case

AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidus bail plea in IRR case
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday has reserved its verdict on TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's...

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday has reserved its verdict on TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in the Inner Ring Road case.

In the written arguments filed by the government, the CID have strongly objected to the bail citing comments made by TDP Leader Lokesh.

However, Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers have filed written objections in the High Court today and the judge of the High Court examined the comments. The High Court reserved judgment on anticipatory bail.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X