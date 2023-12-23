Live
AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidu's bail plea in IRR case
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday has reserved its verdict on TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in the Inner Ring Road case.
In the written arguments filed by the government, the CID have strongly objected to the bail citing comments made by TDP Leader Lokesh.
However, Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers have filed written objections in the High Court today and the judge of the High Court examined the comments. The High Court reserved judgment on anticipatory bail.
