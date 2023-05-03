AP High Court reserves verdict on R5 Zone in Amaravati

The arguments in the High Court on R5 zone in AP have ended. The court heard the arguments of both sides and reserved the verdict and said that orders will be given on Friday. Among the 29 villages where land has been acquired for the capital, the government has brought up the R5 zone in some specially identified villages.

In this, the AP government has recently issued a gazette notification to give house titles to non-locals to the poor of Vijayawada and Guntur cities. As part of that, a special zone R5 has been established in Amaravati.

The government has set up 900 acres under Mandadam, Ainavolu, Mangalagiri Mandal, Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru and Kuragallu villages in Tulluru mandal as a special zone for the houses of the poor and issued GO October 2022 with the name R5 Zone. The farmers of the capital approached the High Court against the government's decision.