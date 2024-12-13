State cabinet expansion by Dec 31: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: State Information and Public Relations and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the state cabinet expansion would be completed by December 31 this year.

In an informal interaction with reporters, the Minister said that the party high command would take a final call on the long-pending cabinet expansion soon and it would be completed by this month end. He also clarified that the government would introduce the RoR act in the ongoing Assembly session and adopt it to strengthen the revenue system. “We will bring the VRO system before Sankranti”, he said, adding that the land encroachment in Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts would be made public after the RoR act comes into force.

He took strong objection to KCR not attending the Assembly session in the rank of opposition leader in the House. All the ministers and officials will attend a lunch program organised in the welfare residential schools on December 14. The government also decided to release the pending bills for two years by this month end.