AP High Court serves notices to minister Vidadala Rajini over permission to granite mining

Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. It seems that notices have been issued to Rajini on the issue of NOC for granite mining. In the same case, the court also issued notices to Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's uncle Pratap Reddy.



A petition was filed in the AP High Court alleging that Rajini was involved in the issue of permission for mining in 91 acres of assigned land in Merakapudi of NTR district.

The High Court, which investigated the matter, issued a notice to Vidadala Rajini asking her to give an explanation. The court also served notices to the local Tehsildar along with Minister Vidadala Rajini.



