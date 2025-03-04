AP Home Minister Anitha announces Shakti' app to combat sexual harassment in AP

Live
Just In
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha announced the forthcoming launch of a new app titled 'Shakti', aimed at preventing sexual harassment of women and enhancing their safety in workplaces.
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha announced the forthcoming launch of a new app titled 'Shakti', aimed at preventing sexual harassment of women and enhancing their safety in workplaces. The app is set to be unveiled by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on International Women's Day.
The announcement came during a discussion in the Legislative Council, where Anitha was responding to a question raised by YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani regarding the issue of sexual harassment and the implementation of the Disha Act. Anitha challenged the previous government to reflect honestly on whether the Disha Act had been properly legalised.
