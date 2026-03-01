AP Home Minister inspects Kakinada fireworks explosion, assures measures

AP Home Minister Anitha described the Vetlapalem fireworks explosion as an unfortunate incident. She assured that the government will take measures to prevent similar accidents in the future. Accompanied by Minister Narayana, she inspected the site of the explosion. Minister Anitha noted that the fireworks manufacturing centre has links to the YSRCP MPP and stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether there was any political involvement. She added that action will be taken based on the findings of a high-level committee examining the incident.