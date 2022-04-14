AP Home Minister meets Eluru fire accident victims, assures of govt. support and orders inquiry

The Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited the injured in the fire accident at the Porous Chemical Factory at Andhra Hospital and asked about the details of the incident. Later, she told the media that the porous factory accident was very painful and the condition of the victims is critical.



"Emergency treatment is being provided to all victims and we will provide compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs on behalf of the factory owners to the families of the deceased," She said.

The home minister said that the locals are demanding to displace the factory from there. She said a full investigation into the incident has been ordered and opined that the factory will be seized of necessary.

As many as six people dead and several injured in the fire accident occurred at the unit 4 of Porus Chemical factory on Wednesday midnight. The prime minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of the six members and wished the injured be recovered soon.