AP Home Minister Sucharitha inspects vaccination centre in Guntur, says those above 45 years will be vaccinated

Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharitha said government is providing vaccination to everyone above the age of forty.ll On Monday she inspected vaccination in Etukuru. Speaking on the occasion, he said that welfare benefits are being provided to all those who are eligible. CM Jagan is credited with depositing Rs 1 lakh 31 lakh crore in beneficiaries' accounts in just two years through welfare schemes. He said that development welfare was paramount and 95 per cent of the promises made in the elections had been fulfilled.

"The crime rate is much lower than in the past. Chittoor A man who raped a seven-year-old girl was sentenced to death within 7 months. Everyone knows what would have happened if Rishiteshwari had been assassinated during the TDP regime. Sentences were finalized in 500 cases under the Disha Act.

The young woman who went out during the curfew in Visakhapatnam did not have a pass. The case was registered due to lack of permission documents. She also had an argument with the police after the case was registered. The facts that came out on social media should not be taken lightly, "said Minister Sucharitha.