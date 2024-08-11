  • Menu
AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha Escapes Accident in Eluru District

In a close call, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha narrowly escaped danger during a vehicular incident in Eluru district. The accident occurred near Kaikaram in Unguthuru mandal while the minister was en route from Vijayawada to Alampuram in Pentapadu mandal of West Godavari district.

Reports indicate that the driver of the minister's escort vehicle suddenly applied brakes to avoid a collision with a bike, resulting in the escort vehicle hit rear-end by the minister's car. Fortunately, both the minister's car and the escort vehicle sustained only minor damage.

Following the incident, Minister Anitha was quickly transferred to another vehicle to continue her journey unharmed. The prompt response from her security detail ensured her safety during the unexpected event.

