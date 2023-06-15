AP ICET 2023 results announced

Sri Krishna Devaraya University, Anantapur VC Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday released the result of AP ICET 2023 conducted on May 24 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in many universities and affiliated colleges of the state.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_GetRankCard.aspx to retrieve the rank cards.

Admissions to full-time MBA and MCA courses will be provided for the academic year 2023 on the basis of the ranks obtained by the students in ICET.

More than 44,000 students appeared for this exam held at 109 centers in Andhra Pradesh and 2 centers in Telangana.

Here are the toppers

1. Tapala Jagadish Kumar Reddy (Renigunta)

2. Vedantam Saivenkata Karthik (Secunderabad)

3. Putlur Rohit (Ananthapur)

4. Chinta Jyoti Swarup (Vizianagaram) 5. Kanuri Revanth (Visakhapatnam)

6. Mohammed Aftad Uddin (West Godavari)

7. Devrapalli Dev Abhishek (Visakhapatnam)

8. Jammu Phanindra (Kakinada)

9. Pirathi Rohan (Bapatla)

10. Amballa Mahalakshmi (West Godavari)