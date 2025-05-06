AP ICET Scheduled for May 7

The state of Andhra Pradesh is set to commence its entrance examinations for the 2025-26 academic year on May 6, with the first exam ECET taking place today followed by ICET, to be held on May 7. The Higher Education Council has announced a series of about eight consecutive entrance examinations, running until June 13.

Candidates are reminded that strict adherence to examination protocols is in place. The council has emphasised that latecomers will not be permitted entry, even if they arrive just one minute after the scheduled start time.

Students are advised that hall tickets for the exams are now available, and it is essential to bring only the hall ticket, a personal identity card, and a black or blue ballpoint pen to the examination centres. The use of electronic devices is strictly prohibited.

In case of any discrepancies on the hall ticket, students should promptly report these to the observer at the examination venue. Furthermore, it is strongly advised that all candidates arrive at their designated examination centres no later than thirty minutes before the exam begins.