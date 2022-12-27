AP Inter 2023 examinations schedule released, to begin from March 15

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate-2023 public examinations in the state will begin from March 15 and will be conducted till April 4th. To this extent, Intermediate Board Secretary MV Seshagiri Babu released the schedule on Monday. Intermediate first year exams will start from March 15 and second year exams from March 16.



On the other hand, the practical exams will start from April 15 and will be conducted in two sessions per day from April 15 to 25. Practical exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm on those days inclusive of Sundays. Practicals will be conducted in the same schedule for all students of general and vocational groups. It is to be noted that practical examinations will be conducted in jumbling system is followed.



The intermediate practical exams usually start in the end of January or first week of February. It will be completed by the end of February. However, in view of this year's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examinations, it has been decided to conduct the intermediate-practicals in the second week of April.