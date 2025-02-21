  • Menu
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Release Date & Download Steps for 1st & 2nd Year

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 Release Date & Download Steps for 1st & 2nd Year
Highlights

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets for the 2025 exams on February 21.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), will release the hall tickets for the 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate examinations on Friday, February 21, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website.

How to download AP Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2025:

1. Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

2. Go to the ‘Notifications’ section.

3. Click on the link ‘AP Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2025.’

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

5. Download and verify the details on the admit card.

How to download AP Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2025:

1. Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link ‘IPE March-2025 Hall Tickets Download.’

3. Log in using your hall ticket number or Aadhar number and password.

4. Download and check the details on the

