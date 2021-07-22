AP Inter results 2021: Intermediate Second year results to be released tomorrow

AP Inter results 2021: Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the Intermediate second-year results would be released tomorrow (Friday). Minister Suresh will release the results at 4 pm on Friday. It has been revealed that the results could be downloaded online.



The government has decided to give results based on the marks obtained by the students in the first year and the marks obtained in the internal examinations in the second year. However, the government is only releasing the Inter Second Year results while it is contemplating to conduct exams for the first-year students as there is no scope to give marks amid SSC examinations not conducted last year.

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has cancelled the examinations in line with Supreme Court orders. The supreme court has asked to reconsider the decision to conduct elections in the last month amid coronavirus. The government has decided to cancel the exams and is ready to release the results on Friday. The intermediate board secretary V Rama Krishna released orders to this effect on Thursday.

The candidates are advised to visit the below websites to check the results-

http://examsresults.ap.nic.in

http://results.bie.ap.gov.in

http://results.apcfss.in

http://bie.ap.gov.in