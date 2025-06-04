AP inter supplementary exam results expected soon

Students across Andhra Pradesh eagerly await the results of the 2025 Intermediate Supplementary Examinations, conducted from May 12 to May 20. According to recent updates, the results are anticipated to be announced in the first week of June, specifically between June 8 and June 10.

The authorities are currently finalising the results process and are keen to release the outcomes promptly, especially with counselling for major entrance exams such as EAPSET, NEET, and JEE set to begin shortly.

Once the results are published, students can check their scores by entering their hall ticket numbers on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board. Additionally, results will also be accessible via the "Manam Mitra" WhatsApp number, 9552300009.

This supplementary examination was an opportunity for students who either failed to pass their first and second-year exams or wished to improve their grades. With the examinations now completed, students are now anxiously awaiting their results.

