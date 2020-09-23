AP Inter Classes: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the syllabus will be reduced on par with CBSE syllabus without leaving the important topics as the intermediate classes are delayed. Regular classes for 9th, 10th and inter students are expected to start from October 5th. However, he said that the government would take the final decision as per the centre's instructions.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the schools were started for clearing the doubts of the students of classes 9, 10 and Intermediate. However, it was clarified that they should come to the school with the permission of the student's parents. In the same way only fifty per cent of teachers come to schools. All the items related to Jagananna Vidya Kanuka have reached the respective schools. He said that these will be given to the students on the due date as per the directions of the Chief Minister YS Jagan.



According to the new education policy, we are launching a 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 policy from the 2020–21 academic year. He said that LKG and UKG would be started first in the Anganwadi centers affiliated to the schools. It was clarified that teachers will have transfers through web‌ counseling soon.



On the other hand, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said a decision on holding DSC-2020 to fill the teacher posts in the state would be taken soon. He also assured of conducting TET before DSC. He told the media that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed him to resolve all the court cases related to the 2018 DSC and recruit all those posts expeditiously. Minister made clear that the steps be taken to conduct DSC and TET once all hurdles are overcomed.