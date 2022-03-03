AP Intermediate exams 2022 postponed in view of JEE mains exam

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has released the new schedule of AP Intermediate examinations. He said that the inter exams were postponed due to clash with JEE Mains exams.



According to the new schedule released, the intermediate first and second year exams in the state will be held from April 22 to May 12. The first year exams will be held on April 22, 25, 27, 29, May 2, 6, 9, 11 while second year exams will be held on April 23, 26, 28, 30, May 05, 07, 10, 12 respectively.



The practical exams will be held from March 11 to March 31 as previously announced. Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the tests would be conducted as per the covid protocol.



All arrangements have been completed on behalf of the Inter Board and a total of 1400 centers were set up for theory exams and 900 centers for practical examinations.







