Boost immunity this winter with these nourishing green soup recipes

Green soups have become a winter favourite for many households, thanks to their soothing warmth and powerful nutritional benefits. Packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre, these vibrant bowls not only comfort during chilly days but also support immunity and overall well-being. Using easily available winter vegetables, here are five wholesome green soup recipes that bring together flavour, health, and the goodness of seasonal produce.

Spinach and Potato Soup

This classic combination delivers a silky, nourishing soup that is both filling and easy on the stomach. Begin by gently sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil to release their aroma. Add diced potatoes and cook them briefly before pouring in vegetable broth. Once the potatoes turn tender, toss in a generous handful of fresh spinach leaves. After a short simmer, blend the mixture until it reaches a smooth, creamy texture. A pinch of salt and pepper rounds off this iron-rich soup, making it a comforting pick for enhancing digestion and supporting immunity during the winter.

Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

Broccoli’s earthy flavour blends beautifully with the richness of cheddar in this indulgent yet nutritious recipe. Start by steaming broccoli florets until soft. In another pot, create a roux by mixing butter and flour, then slowly add milk and broth to form a thick base. Stir in the broccoli and blend lightly to retain some texture. Add grated cheddar so it melts into the mixture, giving the soup a creamy, satisfying finish. Abundant in vitamin C and calcium, this hearty bowl is a great addition to meals that promote bone strength and immune resilience.

Kale and White Bean Soup

For those looking for a protein-packed option, this rustic soup combines the strength of kale with the heartiness of white beans. A base of sautéed onions, celery, and carrots adds depth, while vegetable broth helps the flavours come together. Add cooked white beans and let the mixture simmer. Stir in chopped kale and cook until the leaves soften. Season with thyme, salt, and pepper to enhance its earthy notes. High in antioxidants and plant-based protein, this light yet satisfying soup supports energy levels and heart health.

Zucchini and Basil Soup

This refreshing soup brings out the gentle sweetness of zucchini paired with the fragrance of fresh basil. Begin by cooking chopped onion and garlic in olive oil, followed by sliced zucchini. Add vegetable broth and simmer until the zucchini becomes tender. Blend the soup with basil leaves for a smooth, aromatic finish. Low in calories and naturally hydrating, this recipe is rich in vitamin A, making it ideal for skin and eye health—not just in winter but all year round.

Asparagus and Pea Soup

Bright and flavourful, this recipe features tender asparagus and sweet peas. Sauté onions and garlic before adding the vegetables, then simmer with broth until soft. Blend the soup until creamy and finish with fresh mint leaves. Rich in folate and fibre, this refreshing bowl supports detoxification and digestive health.

Whether you crave something creamy or light, each of these green soups transforms simple winter vegetables into nourishing meals that warm the body and elevate health.